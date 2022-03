SUNRISE, Fla. – Episode 49 of the Chirping the Cats podcast features a one-on-one chat with a Florida Panthers defenseman known for his edge and his facial hair.

On this episode, host David Dwork sits down with Panthers d-man Radko Gudas and asks about his role with the team, his love for South Florida, his eye for fashion, his nickname, playoff bears and much more.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CTC PODCAST - iOS | Android