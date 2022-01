SUNRISE, Fla. – On Episode 48 of the Chirping the Cats podcast, host David Dwork is joined by former Florida Panthers player and current Panthers radio color commentator Bill Lindsay.

On the pod, Dave and Billy discuss what has helped Florida become one of the best teams in the NHL this season, the job that Interim Head Coach Andrew Brunette has done to this point, and how interested the Panthers might be in Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

