SUNRISE, Fla. – On Episode 45 of the Chirping the Cats podcast, host David Dwork is joined by Mike Kelly of the NHL Network and Sportlogiq.

Mike famously picked the Panthers as his Stanley Cup winner before the season started, so Dave checked in to see what went into that decision and whether he still stands by his pick. Dave and Mike also chat about the Panthers season, what makes them so good, what their biggest challenges may be and lots more!

