Chirping the Cats: Episode 53 – Playoff talk with Panthers’ Gus Forsling and ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski

SUNRISE, Fla. – Episode 53 of the Chirping the Cats podcast is all about the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Host David Dwork is joined by ESPN Senior NHL Writer Greg Wyshynski. They preview the opening round series between the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals while also discussing what they like and are looking forward to seeing across the landscape of the NHL’s first round series’.

Dave also sits down for a quick chat with Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling to discuss what makes Florida such a good team, why he thinks they’ll succeed during the playoffs and the job that Interim Head Coach Andrew Brunette has done since taking over eight games into the season.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CTC PODCAST - iOS | Android