Kyle Lowry ruled out for Game 6, travelling with team to Philadelphia

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are bringing their starting point guard to Philadelphia, but he is not going to play.
Kyle Lowry has been ruled out of Game 6 with a hamstring injury.
Lowry missed games 1 and 2. He played in Game 3 and reaggravated it during Game 4.
Lowry did not play in the Heat’s blowout win in Game 5.
Miami is now one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals.
Game 6 will be played Thursday night in Philadelphia.
If the Heat lose, Game 7 would be at FTX Arena in Miami on Sunday.
Gabe Vincent has filled in as starting point guard with Lowry out.