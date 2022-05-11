Kyle Lowry ruled out for Game 6, travelling with team to Philadelphia

Kyle Lowry of the Miami Heat reacts on the bench against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half in Game One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at FTX Arena on May 02, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are bringing their starting point guard to Philadelphia, but he is not going to play.

Kyle Lowry has been ruled out of Game 6 with a hamstring injury.

Lowry missed games 1 and 2. He played in Game 3 and reaggravated it during Game 4.

Lowry did not play in the Heat’s blowout win in Game 5.

Miami is now one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals.

Game 6 will be played Thursday night in Philadelphia.

If the Heat lose, Game 7 would be at FTX Arena in Miami on Sunday.

Gabe Vincent has filled in as starting point guard with Lowry out.