Marlins use 8-run ninth to blow past Diamondbacks 11-3

Associated Press

Cole Sulser and Jacob Stallings of the Miami Marlins celebrate an 11-3 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 11, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) (Norm Hall, 2022 Getty Images)

PHOENIX – Jacob Stallings hit a key single, and the Miami Marlins used an eight-run ninth inning to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-3.

The Marlins controlled most of the game until the eighth, when D-backs pinch-hitter Jordan Luplow hit a tying two-run homer off Steven Okert.

Miami responded quickly against the D-backs bullpen, starting a rally that included two three-run homers.

The Marlins avoided a three-game sweep and won for just the second time in their past 11 games.

The D-backs had their three-game winning streak snapped.

