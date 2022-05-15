Heat to face rival Celtics in Eastern Conference Finals

Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics reaches in to try to steal the ball from Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat during the first quarter at TD Garden on March 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat now know who their opponent will be in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Boston Celtics will face Miami following their impressive 109-81 Game 7 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon.

This will mark the fifth time that the Heat and Celtics will meet in the NBA playoffs, with Miami winning three of the previous four series.

Boston only playoff series win over Miami came in five games during the 2010 first round.

The Heat have beaten the Celtics in each of the three playoff matchups since, in five games in the 2011 East Semis, in seven games in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals and in six games in the East Finals in 2020.

During the regular season, Miami won just one of three games against Boston.

The Celtics won 95-78 in Miami on Nov. 4 and again in Boston, 122-92, on Jan. 31 before the Heat claimed victory in the final meeting of the season, a 106-98 win in Boston on March 30.

Game one between the Heat and Celtics will tip off at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night at FTX Arena.