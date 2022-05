Three Rays homers back McClanahan in 4-0 win over Marlins

Kevin Kiermaier of the Tampa Bay Rays slides into home on an inside the park home run in the first inning as Jacob Stallings of the Miami Marlins applies the tag during a game at Tropicana Field on May 24, 2022 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Kevin Kiermaier hit Pablo López’s first pitch for an inside-the-park home run and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 4-0.

Harold Ramirez and Ji-Man Choi also homered off López, who had given up only two home runs in eight preceding starts.

Shane McClanahan (4-2) pitched six innings for the Rays, striking out nine.

Kiermaier hit a line drive that center fielder Jesús Sánchez dove forward to attempt to catch.

The ball skipped past Sánchez and rolled to the wall as Kiermaier circled the bases, scoring when catcher Jacob Stallings couldn’t control the one-bounce relay throw in time.