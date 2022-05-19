Ruiz’s 10th-inning RBI double lifts Nationals over Marlins

Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins watches his solo home run during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot park on May 18, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Keibert Ruiz had three hits, including a go-ahead double in the 10th inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 5-4.

César Hernández tripled and doubled, Maikel Franco singled twice, and Juan Soto had three walks for the Nationals, who avoided their second three-game sweep to the Marlins this season.

Ruiz’s smash down the third-base line off reliever Daniel Castano scored automatic runner Dee Strange-Gordon from third.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s sacrifice fly against Washington reliever Tanner Rainey with the bases loaded in the ninth tied it at 4.