Aguilar, Soler, Anderson homer in Marlins’ win over Brewers

Jorge Soler of the Miami Marlins hits a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at loanDepot park on May 14, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Jesús Aguilar, Jorge Soler and Brian Anderson homered, and the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-3.

Miami starter Trevor Rogers pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball.

Rogers allowed five hits, struck out eight and hit a batter.

A day after leaving early because of stomach discomfort, Avisaíl García singled twice for the Marlins, who snapped a five-game home skid.

Solo homers from Aguilar and Soler and Anderson’s two-run shot against Milwaukee starter Eric Lauer in the fourth helped the Marlins erase a 1-0 deficit.