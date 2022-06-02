Start of Hurricanes baseball regional moved up in anticipation of poor weekend weather

Sean Labsan of the Florida Atlantic Owls scores past the attempted tag by Zack Collins of the Miami Hurricanes during fifth inning action on May 5, 2016 at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables, Florida. Miami defeated Florida Atlantic 5-2. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes are preparing for what they hope is a long run to the College World Series.

Miami was set to open their Coral Gables Regional slate on Friday at noon against Canisius College.

Due to expected incoming poor weather, the game time has been moved up a couple hours and now begin at 10 a.m.

Additionally, the game between Arizona and Ole Miss that was scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. will now begin approximately 55 minutes after the Miami game ends.

South Florida is forecast to see heavy rainfall, with four to eight inches of rain moving through the area by Saturday.

Weather should begin clearing up on Sunday.

All games are being played at Mark Light Field on the University of Miami campus in Coral Gables.