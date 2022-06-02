Tua Tagovailoa responds to critics, calls them ‘Twitter warriors’

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after a play in the fourth quarter of the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Tua Tagovailoa came out firing on Thursday, and that was after practice.

The Dolphins quarterback responded to his many critics, most of whom voice their opinions on social media.

The third-year starting quarterback has been criticized for his arm strength.

Tagovailoa said, “For me, I zone that out. Everyone else, Twitter warriors, keyboard warriors. They’re not out here practicing with us, working hard.”

During practice, Tagovailoa connected on a long pass to his new wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Asked after practice about the throw, the quarterback said, “I don’t know about you, but that looked like money.”

As for his connection with Hill, “It’s pretty cool having a guy like Tyreek. But you have other guys that are extremely talented, very fast as well, that help out with Tyreek being open... Everyone has to cover every part of the field, it should be a lot easier to get these guys the ball.”

Concerning his new head coach Mike McDaniel, Tagovailoa said, “I’ve gotta be hard on myself... He’s more encouraging and staying positive. I’ve never been around a coach like this who is extremely positive.”

Tagovailoa added, “I call him Mystic Mac. Just like Connor McGregor, he loves to predict stuff. You know the respect he has in the locker room is tremendous, the guys love him.”

Tagovailoa says he hears all the bad news from the Dolphins PR staff, just so that he knows what questions he will be facing.