Xavien Howard excited about Dolphins as minicamp begins

Xavien Howard of the Miami Dolphins looks on against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Veteran cornerback Xavien Howard was on the field for the Dolphins minicamp on Wednesday.

Howard was sporting a new peace sign tattoo under his neck.

Howard said, “I’m at peace right now, man. I’m happy where I’m at.”

The cornerback received a contract extension in April that added two years to his current deal and $50.69-million in new money.

As for that contract, Howard said, “It’s smooth, man. I’m here today. I’m just happy to be here.”

Howard will have the opportunity to work with two Dolphins legends, Patrick Surtain and Sam Madison.

Howard said, “Man, it’s been great. During the offseason I was talking to Sam and Patrick; those guys, they’re legendary here so I just want to learn from those guys and just try to pick their brain.”

As for the team’s roster, Howard said, “Yeah I’m excited about it. Right now, you can’t do it based on the roster. We’ve got to go play football at the end of the day. But the roster, it’s up to par. I feel like we can do things with the roster we’ve got.”

As for the practice itself, head coach Mike McDaniel said he wanted to simulate a training camp practice.

However, there’s one glaring difference. The players are not in pads yet, as they continue their offseason work.