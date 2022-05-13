Miami Dolphins full 2022 schedule released

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The hype surrounding the 2022 Miami Dolphins is building following a busy offseason that included the addition of electric wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

On Thursday the NFL released the full schedules for the upcoming season.

For the third straight year, Miami’s first test will come against one of its bitterest rivals, but this time the game will be on the Dolphins home turf.

Miami will open the season at home, hosing the New England Patriots in Week 1.

The following week the Dolphins will travel up to Baltimore for the Ravens home opener.

The Dolphins will play two primetime games, heading to Cincinnati for a Thursday Night Football matchup in Week 4 and hosting the Steelers for Sunday Night Football during Week 7.

It’s the first time since 2017 that the Dolphins are playing on SNF.

The Fins will also play on both Christmas and New Year’s Day, hosting the Green Bay Packers on Dec. 25 and playing at New England on Jan. 1. It’s only the fourth time in team history the Dolphins have played on Christmas, and the first time since 2006.

Miami will then close out the regular season at home against the New York Jets.

Four of the Dolphins eight home games come against teams that made the playoffs last year, including the first two.

Here is the full schedule:

Week 1: Patriots @ Dolphins - Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m.

Week 2: Dolphins @ Ravens – Sunday, Sept. 18 at 1 p.m.

Week 3: Bills @ Dolphins – Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.

Week 4: Dolphins @ Bengals – Thursday, Sept. 29 at 8:15 p.m.

Week 5: Dolphins @ Jets – Sunday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m.

Week 6: Vikings @ Dolphins – Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.

Week 7: Steelers @ Dolphins – Sunday, Oct. 23 at 8:20 p.m.

Week 8: Dolphins @ Lions – Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m.

Week 9: Dolphins @ Bears – Sunday, Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.

Week 10: Browns @ Dolphins – Sunday, Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.

Week 11: BYE

Week 12: Texans @ Dolphins – Sunday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m.

Week 13: Dolphins @ 49ers – Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4:05 p.m.

Week 14: Dolphins @ Chargers – Sunday, Dec. 11 at 4:05 p.m.

Week 15: Dolphins @ Bills – Saturday, Dec. 17 OR Sunday, Dec. 18

Week 16: Packers @ Dolphins – Sunday, Dec. 25 at 1 p.m.

Week 17: Dolphins @ New England – Sunday, Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.

Week 18: Jets @ Dolphins – Saturday, Jan. 7 OR Sunday, Jan. 8