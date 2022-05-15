Dolphins to sign veteran pass rusher Melvin Ingram

Linebacker Melvin Ingram III of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on during the second half of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chiefs defeated the Raiders 41-14. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are adding a skilled veteran to the team’s already talented defense.

Miami is signing defensive end Melvin Ingram, who visited with the team as a free agent about a month ago.

The move was first reported by Jordan Schultz with Yahoo! Sports.

Ingram, 33, split the season between Pittsburgh and Kansas City in 2021. He spent the previous nine years with the Chargers organization.

During his time with the San Diego/Los Angeles franchise, Ingram was selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2017 to 2019.

Joining edge rushers Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel, Ingram gives Miami even more depth at a position of strength, while adding a savvy veteran to the defensive line room.

Miami opens the 2022 season against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Ad

View the Dolphins full 2022 schedule here.