Garrett Stubbs’ 3-run homer lifts Phillies over Marlins 3-1

Associated Press

Garrett Stubbs of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a walk-off three run home run to defeat the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park on June 15, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) (Tim Nwachukwu, 2022 Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA – Garrett Stubbs hit a three-run homer with two out in the ninth inning, sending the Philadelphia Phillies to a dramatic 3-1 victory over the Miami Marlins.

Alec Bohm sparked the winning rally with a one-out single against Tanner Scott.

Pinch-hitter J.T. Realmuto walked before Yairo Muñoz struck out swinging for the second out.

That brought Stubbs to the plate, and he drove a 2-2 fastball deep to right for his third homer.

Kyle Gibson pitched eight-plus innings for Philadelphia before Connor Brogdon got three outs for the win.

