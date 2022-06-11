Chisholm, Aguilar each hit 2 HRs as Marlins down Astros 7-4

Jesus Aguilar of the Miami Marlins hits a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on June 10, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jesús Aguilar each hit two home runs to power the Miami Marlins to their fourth straight win with a 7-4 interleague victory over the Houston Astros Friday night.

Chisholm and Aguilar both had solo shots in the first inning before each hitting two-run blasts in the fifth to make it 6-1 in the first meeting between these teams since 2017.

The offensive fireworks came on a night when Marlins starter Pablo López exited the game in the fifth inning with a bruised right wrist after taking a comebacker off it.

The team announced that X-rays were negative.