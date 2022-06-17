Inter Miami CF owner, local leaders react to Miami being named host city of 2026 Men’s World Cup

South Florida scored a major goal of sorts Thursday as Miami was named one of 16 host cities for the 2026 Men’s World Cup - the biggest sporting event in the world.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – South Florida scored a major goal of sorts Thursday as Miami was named one of 16 host cities for the 2026 Men’s World Cup - the biggest sporting event in the world.

“The World Cup is amazing and now it’s coming to our little small piece of paradise. And we’re looking forward to having it there in the city,” Miami Gardens Mayor Rodney Harris said.

Both local politicians and fans have dreamed of this chance for our community, and now Hard Rock Stadium is officially added to the list of locations where the world will be watching in 2026.

“I’ve been very, very high on the World Cup coming here,” Inter Miami CF owner Jorge Mas said. “I think the games at Hard Rock are going to be amazing. Our city’s been on the global stage. It’s a validation for our city.”

Ad

The World Cup is the latest of big events to come to the revamped Hard Rock.

In May, Formula 1 brought the Miami Grand Prix for the first time, and in 2020, the Super Bowl came back to town.

South Florida is no stranger to hosting big events, but Thursday’s announcement was a first.

“This is a huge shot in the arm,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said. “We’ve already been discovered as the best place to live and play. And now we’re the best place to play sports!”