Two Yepez HRs, Goldschmidt 4 for 4, Cards top Marlins 9-0

St. Louis Cardinals' Juan Yepez celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Monday, June 27, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS – Juan Yepez had his first career multi-homer game and Adam Wainwright pitched seven scoreless innings in St. Louis Cardinals’ 9-0 rout of the Miami Marlins.

Yepez’s five RBIs matched a Cardinals game-high this season.

Paul Goldschmidt went 4 for 4 with a home run and 2 RBIs.

Wainwright scattered seven hits through his first five innings, but escaped trouble with the help of nine strikeouts.

Marlins starter Pablo López gave up five runs in five innings.

Miami has lost three of its last four games.