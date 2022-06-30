Report: Heat, Oladipo agree to one-year deal

MIAMI – The Miami Heat and Victor Oladipo are running it back.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Oladipo has agreed to a one-year deal worth $11 million with the Heat.
Oladipo is a former NBA All-Star who returned to the Heat last season from an extended absence due to injury.
He played sparingly while working his way back to full strength and should be a key cog in Miami’s rotation next season.
Charania is also reporting P.J. Tucker is finalizing a three-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers worth a full guaranteed $33.2 million.
Tucker, 37, was a solid contributor for Miami last season, providing consistent defense and an outside shooting threat.
He previously declined a one-year $7.4 million player option with the Heat in order to enter free agency.