Report: Heat, Oladipo agree to one-year deal

Victor Oladipo of the Miami Heat celebrates after scoring a three pointer against the Houston Rockets, his first points since returning from injury, during the first half at FTX Arena on March 07, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat and Victor Oladipo are running it back.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Oladipo has agreed to a one-year deal worth $11 million with the Heat.

Oladipo is a former NBA All-Star who returned to the Heat last season from an extended absence due to injury.

He played sparingly while working his way back to full strength and should be a key cog in Miami’s rotation next season.

Charania is also reporting P.J. Tucker is finalizing a three-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers worth a full guaranteed $33.2 million.

Tucker, 37, was a solid contributor for Miami last season, providing consistent defense and an outside shooting threat.

He previously declined a one-year $7.4 million player option with the Heat in order to enter free agency.