Garrett Cooper of the Miami Marlins hits an RBI single in the tenth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

MIAMI – Garrett Cooper has to change his plans for the All-Star break.

Cooper was added to the National League All-Star roster on Tuesday.

He becomes the third Marlins player to represent the team in Los Angeles.

Cooper joins Jazz Chisholm Jr. who will start at second base and Sandy Alcantara who could potentially be the game’s starting pitcher.

Cooper is batting .299 with 7 home runs so far this season.