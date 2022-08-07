Marlins hit back-to-back homers, Luzardo beats Cubs 3-0

Jacob Stallings of the Miami Marlins is congratulated by Charles Leblanc and Peyton Burdick of the Miami Marlins following a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 07, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Jesús Luzardo allowed one hit over seven innings for his first win since April, and Jacob Stallings and Peyton Burdick hit back-to-back home runs as the Miami Marlins beat the Chicago Cubs 3-0 to prevent a three-game sweep.

Yan Gomes singled with two outs in the fifth off Luzardo. Nick Madrigal’s leadoff single in the ninth against Tanner Scott was Chicago’s only other hit.

Scott then got a groundout and two strikeouts for his 15th save.

Charles Leblanc opened the fifth with a double off Adrian Sampson before Stallings put Miami on the board with his third homer of the year.

Burdick connected on the next pitch for his first major league home run.

It was only Miami’s second victory in nine games.