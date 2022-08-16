Dolphins place Adam Shaheen on injured reserve

(Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston tackles Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen (80) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The strange saga of backup tight end Adam Shaheen has taken another twist.

The Dolphins originally traded Shaheen to the Houston Texans for a 2023 draft pick.

However, once in Houston, Shaheen failed a physical because of a knee injury.

Now, Shaheen will undergo knee surgery.

The tight end has been placed on injured reserve.

Shaheen came to the Dolphins from the Bears in July 2020.

He played in 28 games with 12 starts for the Dolphins.

Shaheen had 24 catches for 260 yards and 3 touchdowns.