Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke named to two award watch lists

Tyler Van Dyke of the Miami Hurricanes drops back to pass in the second quarter during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field on October 30, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – As the Miami Hurricanes continue to prepare for the season, quarterback Tyler Van Dyke continues to get national recognition.

On Monday, Van Dyke was named to two major watch lists for awards.

Van Dyke was named to both the Manning Award and College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) National Performer of the Year Trophy Watch.

The Canes quarterback has also been named to the Davey O’Brien, Maxwell, and Walter Camp Awards watch lists.

The Manning Award is given to the country’s top quarterback.

The CFPA recognizes individuals strictly off of objective scientific rankings that increase a team’s overall effectiveness.

Van Dyke was the 2021 ACC Rookie of the Year. He threw for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns.

The Miami Hurricanes open the season on Sept. 3 against Bethune-Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium.