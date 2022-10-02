76º

Heat sign Tyler Herro to 4-year extension worth $130 million, per report

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tyler Herro of the Miami Heat is seen during an interview on media day at FTX Arena on September 26, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs, 2022 Getty Images)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat want to keep Tyler Herro around for a while.

The Heat and Herro have agreed to a new, four-year contract extension worth $130 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Herro’s current contract expires at the end of this season, which means Herro will be under contract with Miami through 2026-27.

Last season Herro, 22, was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year. He averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 32.6 minutes per game.

Miami originally selected Herro with the thirteenth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

