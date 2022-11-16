Cristobal tells parents of players who aren’t happy with playing time: ‘Free and welcome to pick up their son’

Head coach Mario Cristobal of the Miami Hurricanes looks on against the Bethune Cookman Wildcats during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Mario Cristobal did not hold back during his zoom with the media on Wednesday.

Cristobal was asked about parents who might be complaining about playing time for their kids on social media.

The Miami Hurricanes head coach said, “I’m a parent myself and I think it’s important to teach our own children to handle stuff like adults in a face-to-face manner. As it relates to posting on social media I was raised very different than anything that would relate to anything such as that. A parent is very free and welcome to pick up their son if they’re not happy with their playing time at the University of Miami and I guess that’s my philosophy.”

The Hurricanes have a 5-5 record on the season after winning at Georgia Tech.

Miami heads to Clemson this Saturday where they are nearly three touchdown underdogs.

The Hurricanes need to win either at Clemson or the home finale against Pittsburgh to become bowl eligible.