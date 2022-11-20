No. 9 Clemson tops Miami 40-10 for 40th straight at home

(Jacob Kupferman, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CLEMSON, S.C. – DJ Uiagalelei threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third as No. 9 Clemson beat Miami 40-10 for its 40th straight win at home.

The Tigers reached 10 wins for a 12th straight season and completed their fourth perfect ACC regular season since 2015.

Clemson led 24-0 at the half and limited Miami to 75 yards over the first three quarters.

Uiagalelei had touchdown passes of 7 yards to Davis Allen and 2 yards to Luke Price. Uiagalelei also ran for an 8-yard score.

Miami fell to 5-6 and must defeat Pittsburgh next week to qualify for a bowl game.