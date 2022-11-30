Tua vs. Herbert will be played in front of national audience as NFL flexes Dolphins-Chargers game

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins throws a pass against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A matchup featuring two of the league’s best young quarterbacks will now be played in front of a primetime audience.

Football fans and experts alike have been linking Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert since they were selected fifth and sixth overall, respectively, in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Herbert has been a Pro Bowl selection while Tua has taken a more tumultuous path over his first two years, and neither has led his team to the playoffs. Yet.

They have met once during the regular season, a 29-21 Dolphins victory during Week 10 in 2020, when both were rookies.

Round 2 of the Justin vs. Tua Bowl, which is coming up in less than two weeks on Dec. 11, has been flexed from its originally scheduled 4:05 p.m. start time on to the Sunday Night Football game of the week.

The game previously set for SNF between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos will now kick off at 4:05 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.

The game between Miami and Los Angeles will air on NBC and kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. from SoFi Stadium.