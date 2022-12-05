Dolphins place RT Austin Jackson on IR, sign OT Eric Fisher

Offensive Tackle Austin Jackson of the Miami Dolphins heads to the practice field during Training Camp at Baptist Health Training Complex on July 31, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins have placed right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve and signed 2013 No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher to address injury issues along their offensive line.

Jackson injured his right ankle against Houston in Week 12 and missed Sunday’s loss to San Francisco. He will go on injured reserve for the second time this season after a high ankle sprain kept him out nine games.

Jackson suffered a separate injury to the same ankle and will miss at least the next four games.

He could return in Week 18 against the Jets.

Fisher will take Jackson’s roster spot, though it isn’t clear yet where the Dolphins will use him.

He has played left tackle most of his career after Kansas City drafted him out of Central Michigan with the first overall pick in 2013.

Fisher was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018 and 2020 before Kansas City released him last year.

He recently played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2021.

Veteran left tackle Terron Armstead also missed Sunday’s game after suffering a pectoral injury against Houston. He has also been dealing with a toe injury all season. The Dolphins hope to have Armstead back before the end of the season, but if he’s unable to go, Fisher will likely fill in there.

Without Armstead and Jackson, Miami allowed three sacks to Nick Bosa on Sunday.

