Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirms second concussion for QB Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Jim Rassol)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Wednesday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has sustained a second concussion.

The head coach said that the coaches were watching video Monday and noticed Tagovailoa acting differently.

The team sent the quarterback to see team doctors.

McDaniel would not confirm if the quarterback will be out for the team’s game Sunday at the New England Patriots.

McDaniel said, “I’ve been advised by medical professionals that it’s critical that Tua worries only about the day that he’s currently in and nothing else. He is in the building, but beyond that it’s as the medical professionals will tell you any added pressure... anything beyond that day does not behoove the process at all.”

McDaniel he is better than yesterday, but would not speak beyond that.

McDaniel added, “In moments like this you lean on medical professionals. I stopped thinking about anything but each day when it was clear and obvious that it was the best thing for him.”

McDaniel is planning for Teddy Bridgewater to start at quarterback. The coach and Bridgewater exchanged ideas and talked about how to approach New England until late Tuesday night.

McDaniel said “Upon reviewing the film we had some questions, kind of feel like we had an idea that, Hey did something happen to this portion of the game... we continued to question him once we got some information back we said you have to go see the doctor.”