Mike McDaniel confirms that Skylar Thompson will start at quarterback against Bills

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel talks to quarterback Skylar Thompson (19) during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – It will be the Skylar Thompson show on Sunday for the Miami Dolphins.

Head Coach Mike McDaniel confirmed on Friday that rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson will start at quarterback against the Buffalo Bills.

McDaniel said, “Skylar’s gonna start. Teddy’s done a great job really just being a part of the team getting himself closer and closer to being able to play the way he knows he needs to play. Really doing whatever it takes so that we can have him available on Sunday, but yeah, Skylar is going to start.”

McDaniel said Bridgewater has been working relentlessly to try to be able to play if needed.

As for Tua Tagovailoa, he is at the same stage of the concussion protocol.

McDaniel said, “I’m just worried about his day-to-day health, I’ll let you know when it does advance. Besides checking on him and seeing how he’s doing. It’s a big-time life adjustment when you go from playing to being out. That’s for every player that’s injured. You try to make sure that he’s feeling as involved as possible.”

As if the Dolphins are were playing for Tua, McDaniel said, “I think guys have a lot of reasons to play this game. Specifically, because it was not easy to earn it. They went through a lot of things. There was some adversity down the stretch of the season. As much as you look down on a five-game losing streak, I see a lot of mental fortitude.”

Also on Friday, wide receiver Tyreek Hill was named a first-team All-Pro.