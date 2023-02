Head coach Jim Larranaga of the Miami Hurricanes claps in the first half during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on February 5, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes are moving up in the polls once again.

The Canes jumped 4 spots in the latest AP poll to climb to No. 19.

Miami beat Clemson on Saturday on the road.

The Canes are 18-5 and 9-4 in the ACC.

Miami has a tough test on Monday night when the Duke Blue Devils come to the Watsco Center.