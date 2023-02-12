Miami Heat’s Omer Yurtseven hosts earthquake relief fundraiser

MIAMI – The Miami Heat’s Omer Yurtseven hosted an event on Sunday aiming to help people impacted by the earthquakes that ravaged parts of Turkey and Syria.

Yurtseven held a fundraising event at Smorgasburg in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Yurtseven, who is Turkish, said the hope is that they can raise awareness and funds for the many who need it.

“The whole country is pretty sad right now,” he said.

Omer Yurtseven Turkey relief event (WPLG)

While put together on short notice, the event offered raffles for restaurant gift cards and Miami Heat gear, among other things, that were graciously donated.

“It’s been amazing, really, especially the Miami crowd -- the Miami Heat culture support has been amazing,” Yurtseven said. “I’ve also seen a lot of Turkish people and Turkish fans who wanted to support the cause and also meet me. It was a great opportunity to bring everything together and bring everyone together.”

All proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated to AFAD, the World Food Program and AHBAP.

“They’re the first responders. I’m just trying to send as much support as possible as quick as possible so that it gets where it needs to,” Yurtseven said.