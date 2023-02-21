Marlins owner Bruce Sherman: “My expectation is to be in the Playoffs”

Owner Bruce Sherman of the Miami Marlins speaks to the media during the introductory press conference for manager Skip Schumaker at loanDepot park on November 03, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

JUPITER, Fla. – The Miami Marlins enter Spring Training with big expectations.

The Marlins full squad reported to Jupiter on Tuesday, pitchers and catchers had reported last week.

Owner Bruce Sherman addressed reporters.

Sherman said, “My expectation is to be in the Playoffs, there’s no other reason to do this, other than to make the Playoffs and take it all the way. We have the pitching to do that. No one wants to face our staff in a short series.”

As for the stacked National League East, Sherman said, “I think we can compete with anybody. I think we have the second highest payroll in the history of the Miami Marlins... We want to take every incremental dollar of attendance and put that right into the team. It’s about baseball at the end of the day, it’s not about profits, it’s about baseball. Want to win and we’re going to work hard to win.”

Sherman said the Marlins went to the Playoffs one time in his six years, but there were no fans there, so “it wasn’t fun.”

Sherman wants to go to the playoffs with fans screaming like he anticipates they will be at the World Baseball Classic.

Outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. talked about his adjustment to his new position this season.

Chisholm said, “Outfield work’s been great working with Jon Jay, Conine, Juan Pierre, some of the best guys who have done it especially for this team. I feel honored.”

Chisholm added that the Marlins have made a big jump in their offense.

The outfielder also credited new manager Skip Schumaker bringing in a winning culture to Miami.