Canes hoops team drops 3 spots in latest AP poll

Head coach Jim Larranaga of the Miami Hurricanes reacts to a play in the first half during a game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on February 5, 2022 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes basketball team took a small step back on Monday.

The Canes dropped to No. 16 in the latest AP Poll. They were No. 13 last week.

Miami blew a 25-point lead and lost a heartbreaker at home to Florida State 85-84 on Saturday.

Jim Larranaga’s team still has a lot to play for the regular season finale at home against Pittsburgh.

If Miami wins, they’ll be the ACC regular season champs and have the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament.

So, while the FSU loss hurt Miami, they have an opportunity to erase the wounds quickly.