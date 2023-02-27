Canes hoops team drops 3 spots in latest AP poll

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes basketball team took a small step back on Monday.
The Canes dropped to No. 16 in the latest AP Poll. They were No. 13 last week.
Miami blew a 25-point lead and lost a heartbreaker at home to Florida State 85-84 on Saturday.
Jim Larranaga’s team still has a lot to play for the regular season finale at home against Pittsburgh.
If Miami wins, they’ll be the ACC regular season champs and have the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament.
So, while the FSU loss hurt Miami, they have an opportunity to erase the wounds quickly.