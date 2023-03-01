Chris Grier on concerns about Tua Tagovailoa’s durability: ‘I can’t lie and say no’

General Manager Chris Grier of the Miami Dolphins answers questions from the media during a season ending press conference at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on December 30, 2019 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Miami Dolphins continue mulling over the future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins have until May to decide if they want to pick up the fifth-year-option on the quarterback’s contract.

Tagovailoa had a fantastic season for the Dolphins in 2022.

He was among the best quarterbacks in the league statistically.

However, Tagovailoa missed several games including the Dolphins playoff game after sustaining his second diagnosed concussion.

General manager Chris Grier was asked if Tagovailoa’s durability was concern at the NFL combine on Wednesday.

Grier said, “I can’t lie and say no. It’s not something that going to make us afraid to do something long-term with him. The one thing he’s had he’s been banged up but he always comes back and plays hard and performs.”

Grier added, “I’m excited for his future. I’m excited to watch him do all the work he’s been doing in the offseason to prepare for 2023. He’s very excited to get back on the field with his teammates.”

Head Coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that both the Dolphins and Tagovailoa want him to be the Dolphins long-term quarterback, but the Dolphins are using the time they have to figure out the best way to do that.

The Dolphins do not have a first round pick in this year’s draft.