77º

LIVE

Sports

Body camera footage released of former Panthers coach Andrew Brunette during DUI arrest

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Deerfield Beach, Broward County, Florida Panthers, NHL
Police body camera footage of former Panthers head coach Andrew Brunette during a DUI stop in Deerfield Beach. (Andy Slater / Broward Sheriff's Office)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Former Florida Panthers head coach Andrew Brunette was arrested in Broward County earlier this year for DUI.

On Tuesday, body camera footage of the arrest was released by Fox Sports 640 host Andy Slater.

It shows Brunette first telling deputies he wasn’t driving his golf cart, despite them watching him drive in the video.

Eventually, deputies ask Brunette to perform a field sobriety test. During the test, Brunette tries walking away, saying he wanted to call his lawyer.

Deputies then placed Brunette in handcuffs, at which point he asked one of them if they knew he had been the coach of the Florida Panthers.

Brunette was arrested and booked into the Broward County Main Jail, where he later bonded out.

The video can be seen below, but be warned, it features graphic language.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter