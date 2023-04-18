Body camera footage released of former Panthers coach Andrew Brunette during DUI arrest

Police body camera footage of former Panthers head coach Andrew Brunette during a DUI stop in Deerfield Beach.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Former Florida Panthers head coach Andrew Brunette was arrested in Broward County earlier this year for DUI.

On Tuesday, body camera footage of the arrest was released by Fox Sports 640 host Andy Slater.

It shows Brunette first telling deputies he wasn’t driving his golf cart, despite them watching him drive in the video.

Eventually, deputies ask Brunette to perform a field sobriety test. During the test, Brunette tries walking away, saying he wanted to call his lawyer.

Deputies then placed Brunette in handcuffs, at which point he asked one of them if they knew he had been the coach of the Florida Panthers.

Brunette was arrested and booked into the Broward County Main Jail, where he later bonded out.

The video can be seen below, but be warned, it features graphic language.