Miami Heat's Tyler Herro (14) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Jrue Holiday during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MIAMI – Heat guard Tyler Herro had surgery on Friday.

According to the team, Herro had successful surgery on his right hand.

The guard broke his hand diving for a loose ball in the Heat’s Game 1 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Heat say that Herro underwent open reduction and internal fixation surgery on his third and fourth metacarpal.

Recovery from the surgery is expected to take at least six weeks.

Right now, the Heat and Bucks are tied at 1 in their best of 7 series.