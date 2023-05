Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat directs his teammates in the second half against the New York Knicks during game one of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2023 in New York City. The Miami Heat defeated the New York Knicks 108-101. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – The Miami Heat will be without Jimmy Butler in Game 2 against the Knicks.

Butler rolled his ankle during the fourth quarter of Miami’s Game 1 victory on Sunday.

He finished the game but was noticeably hobbled.

Miami doesn’t host Game 3 until Saturday afternoon.

That gives Butler a few days to recover before a decision is made regarding his playing status.