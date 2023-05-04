Brave complete sweep of Marlins with 6-3 win

Sean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves hits an RBI double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot park on May 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

MIAMI – For the first time in his 32-game run as manager, Skip Schumaker’s Miami Marlins (16-16) were swept in a series, as the Atlanta Braves (22-10) took care of business Thursday afternoon at loanDepot park, 6-3.

The Marlins were outscored, 20-6, in the first two losses of the three-game set, but stayed competitive for the most part Thursday. In the end, however, Atlanta’s elite offense and its bullpen contained Miami, sending the Marlins off to Wrigley Field on a three-game losing skid.

Making his first start of 2023 vs. Atlanta, left-hander Jesús Luzardo was an out away from finishing six innings of work. Miami’s defense did not help Luzardo much, finishing the game with three errors.

There were five combined runs between the two teams through the first two innings of play, featuring a two-run home run off the bat of Jorge Soler, who delivered three hits in four trips to the plate Thursday.

Final starting pitcher lines:

Atlanta LHP Dylan Dodd: 6.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, 1 HR

Miami LHP Jesús Luzardo: 5.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 1 HR

Are the Marlins finally getting a healthy and dangerous Soler?: The Marlins acquired Jorge Soler in March of 2022 because of his ability to destroy baseballs and drive in runs. Although his average sits at .222 because of a recent hitless stretch, Soler is producing more than he is not.

Marcell Ozuna the Marlins killer: Former Marlin Marcell Ozuna, in the three-game series, finished 6-for-13 (.462), including two home runs Wednesday night. Skip Schumaker will certainly be singing the blues knowing his club will not be seeing Ozuna again until their June 30-July 2 series in Atlanta.

On deck: The Marlins will start a three-game weekend series against the Chicago Cubs beginning Friday afternoon at 2:20 p.m. ET. The two squads met at loanDepot park Apr. 28-30, where the Marlins completed a three-game sweep, taking each game by a run.