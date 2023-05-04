Marlins issues against Atlanta continue in 14-6 loss

Sean Murphy #12 of the Atlanta Braves slides safe to third base against Jean Segura #9 of the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot park on May 03, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MIAMI – The 2023 Miami Marlins (16-15) are still trying to figure out the National League East-leading Atlanta Braves (21-10) and on Wednesday night at loanDepot park, those struggles continued, falling for the second straight day, 14-6.

Marlins left-hander Braxton Garrett, who faced these same Atlanta hitters Apr. 27 and pitched three masterful innings before a three-hour rain delay shortened his day, could not escape out of the second as quickly as he did in the first.

Former Marlin Marcell Ozuna cleared the bases with a towering grand slam to left field, giving Atlanta an early four-run cushion. The damage did not stop, as the Braves attacked Garrett for seven runs in the inning, featuring the first six batters reaching base safely.

Braves right-handed pitcher Kyle Wright, who, similar to Garrett, pitched well before the delay, exited after running into some trouble in the home half of the third. The Braves training staff came out onto the infield and took Wright out.

Can the Marlins beat the Braves?: With Wednesday’s blowout loss, the Marlins are now 1-5 overall in ‘23 against the Braves. The formula is simple: to compete in your division, you must win the early-season matchups against divisional opponents.

Braves hit SIX home runs: One would have pictured tonight as the site of the 2023 Home Run Derby, as the Braves tattooed Marlins pitching for six home runs Wednesday night, including two off the bat of Ozuna.

Three-hit night for Jesús Sánchez: Jesús Sánchez’s three-hit performance was one of very few positives Wednesday night for the Marlins. Sánchez’s power was on display in the seventh when he blasted a two-run home run to straightaway center.

Marlins’ Cooper to IL: Prior to Wednesday’s game, the Marlins placed Garrett Cooper on the 10-day injured list because of an inner ear infection. Cooper has provided the Marlins some early-season offensive fireworks, so his brief absence may affect the team.

On Deck: Marlins left-hander Jesús Luzardo will try to avoid the three-game home sweep Thursday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. ET. If the Marlins are indeed swept, it will be the first time the team is swept in a series under first-year manager Skip Schumaker.