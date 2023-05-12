Heat prepared for second chance to close out the Knicks

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo argues a call during the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference playoffs semifinal against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

MIAMI – The Heat will have their chance on Friday night.

Miami hosts the Knicks with a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals for the third time in four years.

At Friday’s shootaround, Caleb Martin said, “It’ll be rocking here I expect. I think everyone’s ready for us to clinch and we’re ready to so we have to have that mindset.”

Jimmy Butler had 19 points in Game 5, well below his playoff average.

Bam Adebayo said Friday, “I mean it’s Playoff Jimmy. We know the type of mindset he gets into if he feels disrespect or he feel he isn’t being who he is. "

The Heat will have their hands full with Jalen Brunson who had 38 points in game 5 and played all 48 minutes.

Adebayo said, “You know I’ve always seen that in Jalen he’s a crafty guard. He’s smart. He knows his angles. He knows how to get to his spots and how to get fouled.

Another problem for the Heat in Game 5 was they shot just 13-of-43 from the 3-point line.

Max Strus said, “We’re going to keep taking and shooting those shots. We’re confident in everyone in that locker room to make them, they keep giving those, they’re playing with fire.”

If there is a Game 7, it would be back at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.