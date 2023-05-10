Heat’s Jimmy Butler named to All-NBA Second Team

MIAMI – Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was honored by the NBA on Wednesday for his play during the 2022-23 season.
The league announced that Butler had been named to the All-NBA Second Team.
It’s the fifth time Butler has been selected as an All-NBA player, and his third in four seasons with the Heat.
Butler averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds. 5.3 assists and 1.83 steals in 33.4 minutes this season.
He also finished second in the NBA in steals per game.
Butler and the Heat play the New York Knicks in Game 5 of their second-round series on Wednesday. Miami leads the best-of-7 series 3-1.