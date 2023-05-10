Heat’s Jimmy Butler named to All-NBA Second Team

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat stands near the three point line in the first half against the New York Knicks during game one of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Madison Square Garden on April 30, 2023 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler was honored by the NBA on Wednesday for his play during the 2022-23 season.

The league announced that Butler had been named to the All-NBA Second Team.

It’s the fifth time Butler has been selected as an All-NBA player, and his third in four seasons with the Heat.

Butler averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds. 5.3 assists and 1.83 steals in 33.4 minutes this season.

He also finished second in the NBA in steals per game.

Butler and the Heat play the New York Knicks in Game 5 of their second-round series on Wednesday. Miami leads the best-of-7 series 3-1.