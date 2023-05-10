Heat expect desperate Knicks in Game 5

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler, second from left, passes the ball as New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23), Quentin Grimes (6) and Julius Randle (30) look on during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference playoff semifinal, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

NEW YORK – The Miami Heat are hoping that Wednesday night is closing time against the New York Knicks.

The Heat head into Madison Square Garden with a 3-1 series lead.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra said, “There’s going to be a lot of different emotions. You have two really competitive teams, that’s why you have to stay staple and stay present.”

Forward Max Strus said, “We knew immediately after last game. Nothing to celebrate yet. This is a big one. We want to take it home tonight. We’re excited, we’re ready, we’re focused, try to get this one in the Garden.”

The Heat’s only loss in the series came in Game 2 in New York. However, Miami was playing without Jimmy Butler, who returned in Game 3 and has been a force in the series ever since.

Strus said the Heat have to be prepared for whatever punches the Knicks will throw early in the game and try to be the aggressors.

Strus gave credit to Bam Adebayo for changing the tone with rebounding, an area where the Heat struggled in Game 2.

Forward Caleb Martin said, “I think it’s better to where you come in thinking the series is even and you’re just trying to get another win.”

Martin said, “They’re going to come with their best. We’re going to get their best... It’s going to be rocking in here.... We have to make sure that we maintain our focus.”

Bam Adebayo said, “Bigger picture. You look for a bigger opportunity. Something beyond us being up 3-1, something bigger that we’re fighting for. We see the opportunity to do what we did last year and take it a step at a time.”

Adebayo said from the play-in game, the Heat got into a groove and started playing better together.

Adebayo said, “How many clutch games have we been in... I feel like that’s the reason. We’ve been in games where we’re down 16... We just have that resilience and that will to win.”

Adebayo credited his coach with saying the right things when the Heat are in tough moments.