Miami Dolphins 2023 schedule released, features multiple nationally televised games

Miami Dolphins mascot T.D. cheers on the field during a game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins schedule for the 2023 NFL season is out.

Miami opens its schedule on Sunday, Sept. 10 on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers, then they play on national television the following week, a Sunday Night Football matchup in New England against the Patriots.

The Dolphins home opener is the following week, on Sept. 24 when they host the Denver Broncos.

In addition to the Patriots game, Miami has two other primetime games on their schedule.

They play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football on Oct. 22 in Philly, and then host the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football on Dec. 11.

Miami also will play two stand-alone, nationally televised games.

One will be in Frankfurt, Germany against the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 5, with a kickoff time of 9:30 a.m. ET. The other will be on the first NFL game on Black Friday, Nov. 24, when Miami travels north to battle the New York Jets.

The Dolphins will be at home on Christmas Eve, when they’ll host the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m.

Miami wraps up its schedule with a home game against the Buffalo Bills, which will take place on either Jan. 6 or 7.

The full schedule can be seen below.