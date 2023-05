Ryan Lomberg #94 of the Florida Panthers celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal on Frederik Andersen #31 of the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena on May 24, 2023 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers are going to the Stanley Cup Final.

Florida defeated the Carolina Hurricanes in a four-game sweep of the Eastern Conference Final to advance.

It’s the first and only time since 1996 that the Panthers have reached the final round.

They will now await the winner of the Western Conference Final between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas leads that series 3-0 with Game 4 set for Thursday night from Dallas.