Gino DiMare steps down as Miami Hurricanes baseball coach

University of Miami athletic director Blake James and new head baseball coach Gino DiMare pose for a photograph during DiMare's introductory news conference, June 19, 2018.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Gino DiMare’s time as Canes head baseball coach is over.

The school announcing that DiMare stepped down on Thursday.

He was Miami’s coach for the past five seasons with a record of 168-86.

DiMare said, “After evaluating this past season and talking extensively with my family, I have decided it is my best interests and the best interests of the program to step away as head coach.”

DiMare spent 24 years as a member of the Miami baseball staff, including 21 postseason appearances, 10 College World Series appearances, and two national championships.

DiMare thanked former coaches Ron Fraser and Jim Morris for giving him his start.

Canes AD Dan Radkovich added, “I want to thank Gino for his dedication to Miami baseball over the last 24 years... He is a great ambassador for our program both on and off the field.”