Heat fans ready to pack Kaseya Center for Game 4 despite costly ticket prices

MIAMI – Miami Heat fans were loud and proud outside of the Kaseya Center on Friday as the team gets ready to face the Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Local 10 News was outside of the Miami Heat Team Store where fans were seen getting tons of swag before the game.

The Heat will hope to tie up the series after losing Game 3 to the Denver Nuggets at the Kaseya Center by a score of 109-94.

Despite the Game 3 loss, Heat fans told Local 10 News that they remain confident the Heat will win the series and bring home their fourth championship in franchise history.

“After Wednesday night, I felt a little down, but we got this,” said one fan.

Miami Heat fan KC Navarro told Local 10 News that the energy in the building will remain high as the team knows this is a must-win game.

“I’m feeling very confident. I feel like the Heat got it tonight. I feel like they’re going to give everything they have. It’s must win--they got it,” he said.

If you’re looking to attend Game 4 then it is definitely going to cost a pretty penny.

See the ticket prices below.

(WPLG)

Heat star Jimmy Butler is taking responsibility to help his team bounce back in the NBA Finals.

In Game 3, Butler had 28 points, but was just 11/24 from the field.

Butler told reporters on Thursday, “I will be better because whenever I’m better, we’re better as a whole.”

Heat Foward Caleb Martin said the team’s mindset for full effort has to get better in Game 4.

“We just wanna go out there and put our heart on the court,” he said.

The Heat will have to once again try to limit Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic who recorded yet another triple-double with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists.

Tip-off at the Kaseya Center is set for 8:30 p.m.

Fans can catch all the NBA Finals action on Local 10.