Fort Lauderdale reaches agreement with Inter Miami CF following unpaid building permit fees

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Just one month before soccer superstar Lionel Messi is set to play his first game with Inter Miami CF, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said a deal has been reached with the team after the city said Miami Beckham owed them more than $1.3M in unpaid building permit fees.

Local 10 News spoke with Trantalis Friday who said that fans can now expect additional parking at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Construction crews were spotted recently at the stadium and that sparked questions given the back-and-forth battle between the city and the club.

Local 10 News was told that those crews were staging the equipment for the eventual building of additional seating.

It comes after Fort Lauderdale commissioners said they have plans to move forward to build a community park.

Fort Lauderdale Commissioner John Herbst questioned the absence of permits and nearly $1.4 million overdue in permit fees related to the construction of the stadium.

“I’m not really sure how they’re going to move forward between now and July 21st,” Herbst told Local 10 News on June 2.

Trantalis told Local 10 News on Friday that the issues have since been worked out and progress has been made on the proposed park.

“Inter Miami has now paid those fees. There is parking for everybody and also there is a lot of progress made towards the actual park that Inter Miami had promised us,” he said.

“They’re now eligible to have a final certificate of occupancy,” he added.

The franchise is looking at a sold-out season with the arrival of Messi.

Inter Miami CF Co-Owner Jorge is reportedly pushing to meet the demand by adding 3,000 additional seats to the stadium.

“This is wonderful for Fort Lauderdale and all of South Florida,” said Trantalis.”I think sports in South Florida is finally reaching the national and international stage.”