Inter Miami names Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino new head coach

MIAMI – When Lionel Messi comes to South Florida, a familiar face will be his head coach.

Inter Miami CF has named Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino as their next head coach.

He has experience both internationally and in MLS.

He was a manager for both FC Barcelona and the Argentina National Team.

He will assume coaching responsibilities upon the receipt of his work documentation.

Owner Jorge Mas said, “We are very happy to be able to welcome Tata to Inter Miami. We feel he is a coach who matches our ambitions as a club and we’re optimistic about what we can accomplish together... Tata has coached at the highest levels and we believe that experience will be hugely beneficial to us as we aim to compete for titles here.”

David Beckham said, “Tata is a highly respected figure in our sport whose track record speaks for itself... We are confident that his achievements in the game and experience as a head coach will inspire our team and excite our fans and look forward to seeing the impact he will have on and off the field.”

Inter Miami is currently in last place in the Eastern Conference.

Messi is expected to join the roster in July.